Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The high pressure over New Mexico is finally on the move. We will still see daily rounds of mountain thunderstorms, but generally storms will be drier and faster moving starting Monday. Meanwhile, storms will consistently be strong over the Gila. Rain will be hit-or-miss for the Rio Grande Valley through Thursday. You’ll notice temperatures backing down a couple degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

The high resets on New Mexico this upcoming weekend and build the moisture back up. Storm coverage will increase on Friday along with hotter temperatures.