Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Monday appears to be our best shot at rain for a good while. Thunderstorms will start in the early afternoon, but they will be stronger than the past couple of days. Wind profiles will support lines of storms and maybe even a couple of supercells in eastern New Mexico. Hail and wind threats will be high near the Texas border. Tornado threat will be low but nonzero.

Tuesday brings dry flow for most of the state with the exception of far northeast New Mexico. We’re expecting a major warmup. We’ve had mainly below average temperatures this month, so the air is going to feel somewhat intense by Thursday. Fire weather will be steadily worsening through this dry, hot stretch.