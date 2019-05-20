Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The mountains won’t pick up much rain tonight. After midnight however, there will be a window of opportunity for severe storms in eastern New Mexico. A line of thunderstorms will form around 2 AM and march into Texas by 7 AM. Storms will likely form near Clayton, while forcing might not be able to overcome the cap in Roswell or Hobbs. Hail and strong winds will be likely with any storms that do develop. Make sure you have a method of getting weather alerts through your phone tonight if you live in these areas.

Monday will bring scattered showers throughout central New Mexico by the evening. Models are keeping the I-25 corridor dry for the most part. Santa Fe should be able to pick up some extra rain on Tuesday as the westerly flow favors the western slopes. Another storm takes shape on Wednesday that’ll be too far north to give us precipitation. Basically, the winds will just keep going into Wednesday with clearer skies. This weekend brings a dry line setup. This will mean perfect weather for Albuquerque and potentially stormy weather out east.