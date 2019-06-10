Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Gap winds will be strong in Las Cruces and Albuquerque tonight. Winds will relatively tame by the late morning. Monday is going to be mild thanks to added cloud cover and cool air behind the front. Thunderstorms are looking likely over the western mountains after some daytime heating. Temperatures will bounce back to average when the sun comes back out on Tuesday. Tuesday and Thursday look interesting for stronger thunderstorms off the central mountain chain.

This is a week of backdoor cold fronts. We get one tonight, Wednesday, and Saturday. This will limit our temperatures in Albuquerque to roughly 90 degrees. Thunderstorms will be likely in the mountains at some point this weekend.