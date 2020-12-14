Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will push into Northwest New Mexico on Monday night delivering another layer of snow for the mountains. Areas below 7,000′ won’t have to worry about travel impacts as the front doesn’t have much moisture to consume. Tuesday morning will be a little dicey at Raton Pass.

Temperatures will bottom out on Tuesday before gradually warming into Thursday. Another strikingly similar cold front arrives on Friday. We will expect similar areas in the northern and western mountains to get trace amounts to three inches of snow. Isolated peaks may get five or six inches from these fronts. Friday’s forecast still has the potential to evolve.