NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold air is pushing through the Tijeras Canyon tonight causing winds to pick up in East Albuquerque. Northerly flow on Monday will result in slightly cooler temperatures. Tuesday will flip the flow again allowing temperatures to be near average.
A cold front will dive into New Mexico on Tuesday evening. The lack of moisture means the mountains will be highly favored for any accumulations. Snow for the east mountains will start closer to midnight. Snow will probably be below advisory thresholds except perhaps the tallest peaks of the Sangres and San Juans. Thursday will be a cold day. Temperatures will be back to average by Saturday.
Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Cooler, but still sunny on Monday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold air is pushing through the Tijeras Canyon tonight causing winds to pick up in East Albuquerque. Northerly flow on Monday will result in slightly cooler temperatures. Tuesday will flip the flow again allowing temperatures to be near average.