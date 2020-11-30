Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Cooler, but still sunny on Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold air is pushing through the Tijeras Canyon tonight causing winds to pick up in East Albuquerque. Northerly flow on Monday will result in slightly cooler temperatures. Tuesday will flip the flow again allowing temperatures to be near average.

A cold front will dive into New Mexico on Tuesday evening. The lack of moisture means the mountains will be highly favored for any accumulations. Snow for the east mountains will start closer to midnight. Snow will probably be below advisory thresholds except perhaps the tallest peaks of the Sangres and San Juans. Thursday will be a cold day. Temperatures will be back to average by Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery