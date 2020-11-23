Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The setup remains basically the same on Monday. Mountains will have substantially more precipitation than lowlands. Snow showers will be heavy at times above 9,000′ through Tuesday. Travel impacts will be minimal at 7,000′. Cooler air will surge into the state with strong winds.

The low finally ejects on Wednesday pulling dry air into the Southwest. Temperatures will be slightly above average thanks to plenty of sun and high pressure. Thanksgiving will be the most comfortable day of the week. We find ourselves in a similar setup next Friday. Another blast of cold air will bring mainly mountain precipitation and cloudy skies.