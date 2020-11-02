Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Fall storm remains likely next weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday through Thursday will feature above average temperatures and mostly sunny skies. We’ll be completely dry minus a few showers over the Gila.

Winds will strengthen on Friday as the next low crashes into the Rockies. Areas north and west will be favored for rain and snow. Accumulations will be found down to 8,000′ by Sunday morning. Lower elevations can expect up to 0.10″ of rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss