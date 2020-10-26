Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm will impact the state through Wednesday. Strong winds may topple some trees, especially if ice accumulates in Eastern New Mexico.

Winds will be fierce in Albuquerque tomorrow morning, but eventually, they will tame down to 20 mph by the afternoon. The cold front hits the metro at 3 p.m. Snow will melt on contact until after sunset. Accumulations will be heaviest Monday night across most of New Mexico. Santa Fe to Raton and Edgewood to Tucumcari will be the hardest hit interstate sections. I recommend avoiding travel Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Cold air and clouds remain through Wednesday. Albuquerque’s snow will be gone by the weekend, but Santa Fe may be in a winter wonderland for Halloween.

