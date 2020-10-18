Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next three days will be more of the same. Winds will be relatively calm across the state paired with above average temperatures. Southwest winds kick up on Thursday and slightly increase temperatures. A strong backdoor cold front will drop on Friday bringing a stiff breeze and significantly cooler temperatures for the plains.

Unlike the previous cold fronts this month, temperatures will not rebound. Near average temperatures will continue on Saturday. Global models are indicating Sunday will be the arrival of a strong Pacific front and much needed mountain precipitation. Precipitation for the lowlands and the duration of the storm remains unclear.