Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Major wind in New Mexico, snow stays in Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow accumulations will be exclusively in Colorado today. We can’t rule out a few flurries before 2 p.m. for New Mexican peaks. The strongest winds will occur in the afternoon over the eastern half of the state. Winds will subside overnight except for the Sangre de Cristos.

High pressure will gradually develop through the rest of the forecast. Temperatures will be above average. A system may impact New Mexico next weekend. The only question is whether the storm will sail too far north. Stay tuned for further updates on this next potential winter storm.

