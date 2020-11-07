Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Back-to-back systems tonight and Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two storms will dive into the Southwest tonight and Monday morning. Today’s storm will be much warmer, so most places will get rain, if anything. A couple of strong thunderstorms are expected in Southwest New Mexico.

It’ll snow in the San Juans for the entire weekend. A winter storm warning was issued to include the threat of blowing, heavy snow. Snow accumulations are expected for other cities near 6,000′ by Monday afternoon. Albuquerque can expect a few showers today and Monday. Temperatures dip below freezing after the storm on Tuesday morning.

