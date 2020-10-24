Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Elevated to critical fire weather will occur for most of Eastern New Mexico this weekend. Winds will be strongest on Sunday ahead of the cold front.

Snow showers will start in the northern mountain on Sunday evening. Snow accumulations Monday morning will be for Northeast New Mexico and areas above 7,000′. Rain showers will transition to snow showers Monday night for lowlands. Snow accumulations in Albuquerque will be dependent on elevation, so Foothills and West Mesa can expect over an inch of snow. Downtown estimates are closer to trace. Rain and snow showers continue in Southern New Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday.