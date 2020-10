ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The forecast remains dry for Sunday’s cold front. Winds will trigger red flag warnings in Eastern New Mexico. Gusts should not be as harsh in the Rio Grande Valley. Conditions will be calmer after sunset leading to a relatively chilly night.

Overall, Monday will be the coolest day of the week. Another warmup is expected through Tuesday and Wednesday as the ridge rebuilds itself. The following weekend may show signs of cooler weather.