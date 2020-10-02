Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Conditions for the week ahead would have been perfect for Balloon Fiesta. A backdoor front will arrive in the Tijeras Canyon tomorrow afternoon, so the majority of Saturday will be calm and mild. Sunday’s readings will be similar in the Rio Grande Valley and cooler across the plains.
Temperatures will be warmer on Monday as the high inches closer. Rain will be absent as desert air continues to rope into the state. Skies will be hazy in Northern New Mexico.
