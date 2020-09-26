Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A monster ridge over the west will allow temperatures to become record-setting today. Downsloping winds may bring temperatures up to 100 degrees in the Pecos River Valley. A cold front will clip the northeast on tonight helping to slow down the heatwave.

Monday is the day to circle on your calendar. A much stronger cold front will push through late Sunday and early Monday morning. Upslope showers will bring snow as low as 5,000′. Pass impacts will be little to none. It will be dry and windy in the Rio Grande Valley Monday morning as the front arrives. Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the work week.