Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Unseasonably hot weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A monster ridge over the west will allow temperatures to become record-setting today. Downsloping winds may bring temperatures up to 100 degrees in the Pecos River Valley. A cold front will clip the northeast on tonight helping to slow down the heatwave.

Monday is the day to circle on your calendar. A much stronger cold front will push through late Sunday and early Monday morning. Upslope showers will bring snow as low as 5,000′. Pass impacts will be little to none. It will be dry and windy in the Rio Grande Valley Monday morning as the front arrives. Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the work week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss