NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On paper, it’s a perfect fall forecast. However, air quality will flirt with unhealthy ranges particularly in Eastern New Mexico this week. We do not have any air quality alerts, but even moderate impacts can tax your lungs.

An incoming trough will help spark showers and thunderstorms in the northern mountains on Monday and Tuesday. It’ll be mostly quiet for the valleys. Areas without rain can expect breezy conditions on Tuesday as the system sails north.