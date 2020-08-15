Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today’s backdoor cold front will initiate strong to severe thunderstorms off the central mountain chain. Storms could produce large hail and damaging winds as they push into the eastern plains. Sunday will generally be cooler across the central and eastern portions of New Mexico thanks to the front.

Temperatures will be above average for the rest of the week. Setup continues to be subpar with the building ridge over the Great Basin. Thunderstorms will primarily be in the mountains.