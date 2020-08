NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thunderstorms are likely across the area today and include the threat of damaging winds and large hail. High based storms will push into the Albuquerque area by 6 pm. Temperatures will be hot before the rain starts.

Sunday’s strongest thunderstorms will be along the central mountain chain and east. Dry air becomes a limiting factor for thunderstorms in Western New Mexico by Monday. Moisture should make a comeback by Wednesday.