Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Areas stretching from the East Mountains to the Sangre de Cristos will be vulnerable to wildfires today. Thunderstorms will be mostly south of I-40 where the higher dew points lie. You can expect gusty conditions at times today with dry storms across the region.

Thunderstorms will be confined to Eastern New Mexico on Sunday as dry air invades from the west. Dry conditions will continue until Thursday. Thursday and Friday look promising for subtropical moisture and subsequent storms.