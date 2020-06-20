NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – East winds from Friday night’s cold front have helped diffuse wildfire smoke across the state. Hazy skies will be possible again on Sunday. Temperatures will trend upward and peak on Monday. This will be one of the hottest stretches of the year.
Tuesday brings another cold front down the eastern plains which will put a small dent in the drought for the eastern counties. Temperatures will barely budge in Western New Mexico. It’ll be a dry forecast for the metro.
Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Hot first week of summer
