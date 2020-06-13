Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Severe weather will be possible with thunderstorms west of I-25 and in the northern mountains due to damaging winds. Large hail can’t be ruled out in the mountains. The heaviest precipitation will be in the high terrain. Sunday’s thunderstorms will target the same areas, but the variety will lean drier. Monday afternoon brings the last round of afternoon thunderstorms.

The state will dry out on Tuesday with subsequently higher temperatures. Eventually, some moisture will cross through southeast New Mexico. Otherwise, it’ll be a quiet forecast until the following weekend.

