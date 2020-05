Chance for rain and storms will continue this weekend across northeastern and eastern New Mexico. Hot and dry weather to start next week, before another chance for storms returns on Tuesday.

Showers and storms have developed on the lee side of the Sangre de Cristo mountains in northeastern New Mexico this afternoon, a couple of which have been strong to severe. Storm chances will taper off across this part of the state later this evening. Most of the state will remain sunny, hot and dry. There is yet another small chance for isolated showers and storms this weekend across northeastern and eastern New Mexico thanks to a cold front front and dry line. Breezy winds will move into the Albuquerque metro early Sunday morning, along with an uptick in moisture, thanks to the backdoor cold front squeezing through the east canyon, however temperatures will not be any cooler.