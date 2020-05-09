Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’ll be another warm and sunny day across the region. The only area of critical fire weather will be in Southern Colorado. A few showers will be possible over the Gila.
Saturday brings marginal moisture and instability for mountain thunderstorms. A few of those storms will drift into the valleys by the early evening. As the Arizona disturbance crosses into New Mexico Monday, showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon. Severe weather cannot be ruled out for Eastern New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.
