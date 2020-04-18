Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will struggle to produce snow and rain across the northern highlands on Saturday. The biggest impact will be statewide winds. More spot rain and snow showers will occur in the mountains on Sunday before the low departs. Temperatures will improve on Monday will quieter winds.

Another low pressure system drops down on Tuesday. Its southerly track will be more efficient at producing rain north of I-40. Showers may linger into Wednesday depending on the speed and direction of the low. Temperatures will be close to 80 in the metro by Thursday.