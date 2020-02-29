Expect warm winds this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southwest flow is going to help bring above-average temperatures across the state today. The flow will also lift high clouds into most of the region. West winds will kick up in the afternoon.

Sunday will be off to a dry start. Snow showers will start in the San Juans in the afternoon. Showers will spread eastward into Sunday night. Monday is the best chance of rain in Albuquerque. Freezing temperatures Tuesday morning will lead to a few slippery spots across the mountain highways. The storm caps off with a backdoor cold front that should supply southeast New Mexico with rain.