Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Rain and snow is on the way for most of New Mexico this weekend. Heavy rain and snow will be possible across parts of the state. As precipitation starts to taper off Sunday, strong winds will develop across the state.

Rain will spread across western New Mexico overnight, moving into the Albuquerque metro around lunch time on Saturday. The relatively warm air with this storm will keep the snow level around 10,000 feet on Saturday, before a cold front sweeps across the state Sunday morning, dropping the snow level to around 6,500 feet.