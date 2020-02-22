NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are still on pace for near record-setting moisture in New Mexico. This will lead to widespread showers. Snowmelt across the Gila will create localized flooding. Embedded thunderstorms are possible in western New Mexico.
Initially, precipitation will start off as snow at 9,000′. This may briefly transition to a mix before heavy snow is expected overnight. Blowing snow becomes a concern as the low exits into the plains. Temperatures will rebound on Monday only to fall again on Tuesday thanks to another cold front.
Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Rainy today, windy tomorrow
