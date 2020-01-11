Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Today is one of the coldest days of the season. Fortunately, the strong cyclone impacting the southeast is too far away to give us any wind chill. The sun will give us a remarkable increase in daytime highs. Despite activity to the north, temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week.

The next storm on Thursday will start off with a high snow elevation. The western and northern mountains will be the big winners from this low pressure system. Even as the storm exits, the snow elevation will only drift down to 6,000′.

