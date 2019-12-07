Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Mountains get slammed again on Sunday

Downsloping winds will help boost temperatures today, especially in eastern New Mexico. It’ll be sunny at times, but look for thin high cloud cover yet again by the afternoon.

The snow will start off in Colorado San Juans after midnight. This storm will heavily favor the western slopes. The Jemez and San Juan Mountains are expected to get slammed through Sunday before the snow dies down on Monday. Fortunately, the snow elevation will be above 8,000′. Travel impacts will be limited to high terrain zones.

