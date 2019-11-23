Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

It’s shaping up to be a perfect November weekend across New Mexico. Daytime highs will be near average with mostly sunny skies.

A dry cold front whips through Colorado and New Mexico Monday night. Snow totals in the northern mountains will be around an inch with higher amounts in Colorado. This cold air sets the stage for winter weather on Wednesday. The majority of us will start off the day with snow. It will be a slow transition to mixed precipitation in Albuquerque. Before that happens, it’s possible the city could get an inch or two of slush. We’re expecting scattered precipitation on Thanksgiving before another storm hits on Friday.