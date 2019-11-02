Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Things will be smooth sailing for the weekend with temperatures increasing especially in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will drift into the 60s for most of central New Mexico this week thanks to a system originating out of the south.

As of now, rain is only likely for southeast New Mexico. We need to wait on a few more model runs until we can narrow down the forecast for the rest of the state. A backdoor cold front will impact the eastern slopes on Thursday. It is also far too early to conclude on the impacts for this front.