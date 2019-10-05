Connor’s Saturday Forecast

Conditions are favorable for the balloon launch this morning. There was a small delay for the visibility to improve from a low cloud deck. Fog across the state will quickly burn away into a sunny morning and afternoon. Sunday will bring a clear start and end to the day.

Monday will be much cooler. A sharp cold front will punch into the state Sunday night creating strong canyon winds. Winds Sunday night will be strong in Albuquerque and will linger into Monday morning. We will get another cold front on Thursday night which could create similar issues for the balloons on Friday.