Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Thunderstorms will erupt over the mountains in the early afternoon. Besides lightning, these storms will not be threatening. Weak winds aloft will prevent these storms from drifting into valleys. We’ll probably get some evening clouds in Albuquerque, but a thunderstorm might be too much to ask for.

Sunday brings a similar recipe which excludes the eastern plains from rain chances. The entire state has a shot at rain on Monday. Whether it’s the cool outflow from a nearby storm or a direct hit, temperatures on Monday should be much more comfortable. Things look dry into Independence Day before rain chances reappear the following weekend.