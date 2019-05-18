Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will be consistently below average this week starting off with a northwest flow today. Some moisture will fly through the Sangre de Cristos in the afternoon producing some pockets of mixed precipitation. A cold front will hit Sunday night bringing a blast of cooler air. There will be frequent showers in the northern mountains. Our best chance of rain in the metro will be Monday night.
After this storm, another low will take its place keeping things relatively cool. Rain chances will remain low after Tuesday. Skies should be clear by Thursday.