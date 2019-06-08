Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

The dry line will setup in the Texas panhandle. The first stages of these strong storms might take place in eastern New Mexico. The threat of severe weather this weekend is very low. Today and tomorrow will be hot for most of us. A backdoor front will sweep through the eastern plains on Sunday night. Eventually, by Monday, it will be significantly cooler across the state.

High pressure will build back on Tuesday. There will be just enough moisture for mountain showers. Meanwhile, in Albuquerque, temperatures will be close to average with plenty of sun.