Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Metro snow continues to look likely on Monday and Tuesday. Snow accumulations will struggle to overcome warm surfaces on Monday, but steady light snow into Tuesday afternoon should give the city one to three inches. Areas such as Santa Fe that are below freezing almost the entire storm will be closer to six inches of snow.

There are still a lot of leaves on the trees. Power outages will be possible in the high country with heavy snow and strong winds. Travel conditions will be worst before sunrise on Monday and Tuesday morning.

