NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will push into the Eastern Plains on Sunday. There will be a sharp decrease in temperatures for the northeast corner, but the front quickly loses momentum. Temperatures will be cooler on Monday in the southeast corner. Areas in the Rio Grande Valley and west will remain steady with above average warmth.
More of the same continues this week. We’ll be just shy of record heat through Thursday. A trough could come as soon as Saturday to provide cooler temperatures, and more importantly rain and snow. The system is likely, but the timing cannot be pinned down yet.
Beginning of week will see mix of temps throughout state
Warm weather continues
