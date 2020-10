NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The east half of the state will be under a red flag warning on Sunday. Winds will be strongest at 4 p.m. and quickly die down after sunset. Monday will feature cooler temperatures.

High pressure doesn’t take long to rebound. Temperatures will be near record setting by Wednesday. Temperatures will be closer to normal into the following weekend. Models are suggesting an arctic airmass will drop in roughly ten days.