Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will slowly rise to record levels by Monday. Afternoon thunderstorms will continue across the highest peaks. Rain chances are close to zero in Albuquerque until Tuesday.

The front will push into Northeast New Mexico on Tuesday morning. The front will battle the diurnal warming, therefore, only the mountain peaks are expected to get snow accumulations. Given the temperatures the day prior, snow accumulations are not expected at Raton Pass. The biggest impact will be strong winds on Tuesday. Pockets of heavy rain are possible in Southeast New Mexico on the tail-end of the system Tuesday night.