Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms will quickly dissipate tonight across the state. There will be a slight chance of rain in the metro on Sunday while Southwest New Mexico gets the vast majority of the storms.

Some uncertainty lies with the rain intensity on Monday and Tuesday. We know that southern zones will be favored for rain. The placement of the incoming trough will be the difference of heavy rain and nothing in Central New Mexico. Don’t expect the showers on Monday to pack much of a punch. Tuesday’s front will drop temperatures a couple degrees.

