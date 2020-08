NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be our best chance of rain for a long time. Dew points look good this morning, and eventually we will see mountain thunderstorms push into lowlands. Hail is possible in the Sangre Foothills and Northeast New Mexico.

Westerly flow will limit rain chances on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will further cool on Tuesday thanks to a Pacific cold front. Expect temperatures to get warmer as we approach Labor Day Weekend.