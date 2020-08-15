Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Storm coverage hitting the brakes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fewer thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Storms will be most likely over the Sangres and Gila Sunday afternoon. Few showers will last in the Rio Grande Valley. Isolated, severe wind, and hail is possible in Northeast New Mexico.

The pattern moving forward will yield below-average precipitation, but there will be daily rounds of rain in the northern mountains. The ridge over the west will continue to push temperatures above average.

