Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The threat of severe weather will mainly lie across Eastern New Mexico Sunday with greater instability and wind shear. Thunderstorms will be widespread across the state. Storms will be isolated by the time they drift into the Rio Grande Valley.

Dry air will infiltrate Western New Mexico on Monday and reduce the chance of rain in Albuquerque. Temperatures will be very hot by Tuesday in the absence of thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will be primarily in the mountains for the end of the forecast.