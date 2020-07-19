Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high pressure over Four Corners will drift across the state on Sunday and Monday. At the same time, a cold front will boost thunderstorms across the northeast Sunday evening. Damaging winds and flooding are potential hazards. Temperatures will be noticeably hotter on Monday.

Temperatures drop back down on Tuesday as the best moisture plume of the year sets up over New Mexico. Multiple rounds of rain are possible in the afternoon and evening. The high will drift back west on Thursday hindering thunderstorms once again.