Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque will be in the clear for fireworks tonight. There’s a chance for rain in the Rio Grande Valley around midnight. Dew points look good enough for spot showers in the valley again on Sunday. Thunderstorms won’t become as vigorous in Eastern New Mexico as the atmosphere trends drier.

Mountain thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday. Dry air will inhibit thunderstorms for the majority of the week and temperatures will get uncomfortably hot. The next plume of moisture should help out Four Corners for the following weekend.

