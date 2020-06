NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure guarantees a dry forecast for the state on Father’s Day. Temperatures will approach 100 on Monday in Albuquerque and be stuck there due to a lack of rain in the forecast.

Thunderstorms look promising Monday afternoon and evening across the mountains and eastern plains due to another backdoor front. A second surge of dew points Tuesday morning should help increase rain chances once again. Perhaps, this will be enough to spark a shower on the West Mesa.