NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers will continue in the mountains through midnight. Flimsy moisture will be an issue yet again for the metro on Sunday. You can count on gusty outflows from nearby thunderstorms by the evening. Chances for rain are even lower on Monday and Tuesday.
Eventually dry air will take over by Tuesday or Wednesday. Temperatures will easily climb into the 90s as we approach the summer solstice.
Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Another chance for rain on Sunday
