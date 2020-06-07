Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Showers will rapidly die down except in the northern mountains. Rain chances will be nonzero as the front hits the city at 4 p.m. Critical fire weather conditions will be met this weekend as winds increase.

Fortunately, temperatures trend closer to average Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dry flow should guarantee dry conditions. Monsoonal precipitation looks possible by next Thursday.