Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Comfortable weather continues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will not be strong enough for red flag warnings on Sunday, but fire weather will remain elevated until Monday’s moisture. A few mountains will pick up rain on Sunday night. Monday will bring morning and evening showers across most of the northern mountains and Eastern New Mexico.

Temperatures will be above average by Wednesday. A quick monsoon pattern will help give the high country rain by Friday. It’ll be dry elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss