NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will not be strong enough for red flag warnings on Sunday, but fire weather will remain elevated until Monday’s moisture. A few mountains will pick up rain on Sunday night. Monday will bring morning and evening showers across most of the northern mountains and Eastern New Mexico.
Temperatures will be above average by Wednesday. A quick monsoon pattern will help give the high country rain by Friday. It’ll be dry elsewhere.
Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Comfortable weather continues
