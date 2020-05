NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dry southwest flow will continue through Monday. Fire weather will be poor again on Sunday with afternoon winds. Winds should dampen on Monday.

Tuesday’s cold front will help introduce higher surface dewpoints in Eastern New Mexico. It’ll be enough moisture for some mountain storms. Some of them will wander east into the plains. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday. Southwest flow quickly snaps us back into unseasonably hot weather on Wednesday.